American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 6.2%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 793,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,006,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. ValuEngine lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.21.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

