American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

AMWD opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

