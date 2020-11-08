American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

AMWD opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

