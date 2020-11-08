Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 376.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $133.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

