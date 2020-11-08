Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.