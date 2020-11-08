Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $809.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 273,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matador Resources by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

