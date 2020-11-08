Analysts Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,173,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 120,299 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,432,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.