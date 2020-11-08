Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $82.18

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.18.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,457. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

