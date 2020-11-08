Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $25.40

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FINGF opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

