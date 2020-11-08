Analysts Set Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Target Price at $3.15

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

PHX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In related news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $196,282.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 100,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

