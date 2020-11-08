Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 35.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price was down 35.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 7,695,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 998,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $295.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $693,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.