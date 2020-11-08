Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Down 6.6%

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,205,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,248,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.36 million, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

