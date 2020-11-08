ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 1,003 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

