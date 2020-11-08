ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 4,513 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

