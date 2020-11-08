ARP Americas LP Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ARP Americas LP decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 19,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $301.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

