ARP Americas LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ARP Americas LP lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $912,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.72 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

