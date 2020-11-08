ARP Americas LP Has $195,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

