ARP Americas LP Has $205,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after buying an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,421,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $93.29 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

