ARP Americas LP Has $247,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

ARP Americas LP lessened its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Steris were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at about $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Steris by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steris by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $181.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $192.97.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

