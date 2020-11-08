ARP Americas LP Invests $85,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in Enerplus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,815 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enerplus by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,076 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Enerplus by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,939,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 884,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 576,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

ERF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $405.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.14.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

