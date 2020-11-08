ARP Americas LP Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

ARP Americas LP reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after buying an additional 927,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 90.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 297,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 141,156 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

