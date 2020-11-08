ARP Americas LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 16.8% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 168,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $1,310,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.