ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CommScope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

