ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

