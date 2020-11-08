ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.9% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

