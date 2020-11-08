ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 15,700 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $12.65 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

