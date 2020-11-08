ARP Americas LP Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ARP Americas LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE FCN opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

