ARP Americas LP Sells 300 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ARP Americas LP lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NSIT stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

