ARP Americas LP Sells 3,900 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,975. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

