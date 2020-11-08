ARP Americas LP Takes $236,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.