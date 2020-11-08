ARP Americas LP Takes $239,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 156.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

