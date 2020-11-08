ARP Americas LP Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

