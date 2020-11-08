Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

