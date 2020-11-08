Asana, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Asana’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) quiet period will end on Monday, November 9th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $322,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $4,436,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.