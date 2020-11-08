Asana, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Asana’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) quiet period will end on Monday, November 9th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Asana’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

ASAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,436,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

