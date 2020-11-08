At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 7.1%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s share price fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.66. 5,174,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,272,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOME. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares worth $7,839,462. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.