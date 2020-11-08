Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $198.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.67. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $216.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

