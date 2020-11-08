Avanti Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AVANU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 11th

Avanti Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AVANU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Avanti Acquisition had issued 60,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Avanti Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday.

About Avanti Acquisition

There is no company description available for Avanti Acquisition Corp.

