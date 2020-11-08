Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 527,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

AVY opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

