Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Position Cut by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.