B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.