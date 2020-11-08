B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.31.

Shares of BTO opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,578,625. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,059,908.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

