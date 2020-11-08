Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €54.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.39 ($74.58).

Shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.62.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

