Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 125.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Baidu stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

