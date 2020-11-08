Balentine LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.