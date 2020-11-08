Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.50 ($47.64).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €27.63 ($32.51) on Thursday. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.19.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

