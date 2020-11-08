Barrington Research Increases Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $36.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of 118.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

