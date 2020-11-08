BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $240.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $293.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.97. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $405,415.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,530 shares of company stock worth $84,393,685 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.