BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $293.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.97. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $4,203,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,681,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,707,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,530 shares of company stock worth $84,393,685. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.