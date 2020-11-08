Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 9,786 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

